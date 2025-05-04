Cricket Match Gone Wrong: 18-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Bat In UP

A cricket match took a turn for the worse towards its fag end when two players clashed over the last ball in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, resulting in the death of one an 18-year-old boy.

The incident occurred when a dispute over the last ball of the cricket match broke out between two players Vishesh Sharma and Shakti. Sharma then attacked Shakti with a bat and continued to beat him with it till he died.

Shakti's uncle Mohit Kumar, who was working near the cricket ground in the Rasoolpur village rushed to the spot on being informed about the dispute. He rushed his nephew to the hospital, where the latter was declared dead.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by Mohit Kumar and Shakti's body has been sent for post-mortem. Police has deployed precautionary force in the village and continues to search for the accused.

Ram Karan, DSP Anupshahr, said teams have been formed to trace the accused. Once in custody, he will be presented before a court.