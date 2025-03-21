Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Teen Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Rivalry Likely Motive

A Class 10 student was shot dead by bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Teen Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Rivalry Likely Motive
New Delhi:

A Class 10 student was shot dead by bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The boy, identified as 16-year-old Nikhil, had recently appeared for school exams.

Nikhil was shot three times in the Bansuri village by the unidentified accused and died on the spot due to bullet injuries.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder was likely a rivalry. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem, amid an uproar among his family members.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now