Teen Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Rivalry Likely Motive

A Class 10 student was shot dead by bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The boy, identified as 16-year-old Nikhil, had recently appeared for school exams.

Nikhil was shot three times in the Bansuri village by the unidentified accused and died on the spot due to bullet injuries.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder was likely a rivalry. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem, amid an uproar among his family members.