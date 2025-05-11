UP Minor Gang-Raped In Moving Car, Friend Dies After Being Thrown On Road

A minor was gang-raped inside a moving car, while a friend accompanying her died after being pushed out of the vehicle in Uttar Pradesh. The former escaped from the car in Bulandshahr and reported the crime, leading to the arrest of the three accused.

The victim told the police that on Tuesday evening, the alleged accused had picked up two women from Greater Noida on the promise of a job and dropping them to Lucknow. Police said that the men bought beer and were drinking in the car.

When a fight between the women and the men in the car - identified as Greater Noida residents Sandeep and Amit, and Ghaziabad resident Gaurav - broke out, one of the women was pushed out of the car in Meerut district. She later succumbed to injuries.

The minor who was still in the car was then allegedly gang-raped by the three accused, but she managed to escape around Bulandshahr district's Khurja, around 100 kilometres ahead of Meerut. After she informed the police, the accused's Kia Seltos car was intercepted near Aligarh-Bulandshahr Highway, where an encounter ensued.

Gaurav and Sandeep were shot in the leg during the encounter. Two illegal pistols, live and empty cartridges were recovered, according to Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh.

An FIR in connection with the incident was registered under relevant sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita at the Khurja Police Station on Wednesday.

With inputs from Sameer Ali