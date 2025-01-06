Advertisement
4 Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides With Truck Amid Dense Fog In Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred near Hirapur village on the Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, said Shahgarh police station in-charge Sandeep Khare.

4 Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides With Truck Amid Dense Fog In Madhya Pradesh
The police said the SUV was carrying people to their workplaces. (Representational)
Sagar:

Four persons were killed and three others injured on Monday when a truck collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district amid dense fog, police said.

The incident occurred near Hirapur village on the Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, said Shahgarh police station in-charge Sandeep Khare.

He said the SUV was carrying people to their workplaces.

The three persons injured in the accident were referred to the District Hospital in Sagar, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.