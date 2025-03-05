Advertisement

Apocalyptic Red Fog: Haboob Dust Storm Causes Chaos Across Dallas - Watch

A massive haboob dust storm caused widespread chaos in Dallas this week, reducing visibility, triggering car crashes.

Downtown Dallas was covered in a red haze from the "haboob."

A dramatic video has surfaced showing a massive "haboob" dust storm that engulfed Dallas in an eerie red fog this week, causing chaos on the roads and disrupting the entire metro area. The footage, filmed on Monday by Fire Chief Justin Powell of Dexter, New Mexico, captures the aftermath of a five-car pileup, which occurred as drivers appeared to be blinded by the swirling dust. Emergency workers were seen struggling to clear the wreckage as the haboob intensified.

The intense dust storm, caused by thunderstorms in New Mexico and western Texas, wreaked havoc across the region. As the haboob moved through southern US states, the National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings, alerting counties along the southern border to brace for further disruptions.

The storm's apocalyptic red fog and the resulting traffic accidents served as a stark reminder of the power of these natural events. Experts warn that dust storms like these can lead to reduced visibility, dangerous road conditions, and other weather-related hazards.

According to CNN, a haboob is an extreme type of dust storm that persists for multiple hours. It's essentially a wall of dust and debris that can grow up to 5,000 feet tall as it's blown forward by strong winds.

