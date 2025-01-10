Video: 6 Vehicles Collide On Delhi-Lucknow National Highway Amid Dense Fog

Half a dozen vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway this morning as a layer of dense fog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region, resulting in reduced visibility. Visuals from the ground show six cars, stuck to each other with their bonnets badly hit. It appears that due to low visibility owing to fog, one car hit another from the back, and this followed. A car is seen hitting another vehicle from the left-hand side, with its bumper crashing severely.

#WATCH | Hapur, UP: Several vehicles collide due to dense fog on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area.



Source: Hapur Police pic.twitter.com/kNWKvTCTZD — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of fog blanketing the national capital region. Several airports including Palam, Amritsar, Agra, Allahabad, Hindon, Gwalior, Kanpur and Kushinagar reported zero visibility. While Varanasi airport reported visibility up to 20 m, Lucknow had it till 50 m this morning, at 8 am.

As a result, over 150 flights and about 26 trains were delayed. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in an update this morning, said the flight departures have been "impacted" due to dense fog. However, it assured that CAT III complaint flights could land and depart from Delhi Airport.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 6 degrees, while the maximum will be 20 degrees.

Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms with rain on Saturday and generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. A dense fog situation is likely to prevail next week as well.

Delhi has been experiencing a drop in temperature and increased fog for the past few days. As the cold wave continued, many homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters. A night shelter on Lodhi Road was seen with all its beds occupied.