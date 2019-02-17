Don't Share Unverified Information On Social Media: Noida Police To Public

Police urged public not to believe such rumours and not forward or share such content.

An offensive comment related to the Pulwama terror attack emerged on social media Saturday in the name of a Jammu and Kashmir student in Greater Noida, with police Saturday clarifying it was done using a fake profile.

Police also urged people to not believe rumours or share unverified information after a purported video surfaced on WhatsApp which claimed the arrest of a terrorist present in the district.

"The controversial comment was made in the name of the student pursuing MBA from a private college in Gautam Buddh Nagar. During investigation it was found that the comment was made using a fake profile of the student by some mischievous elements," a police spokesperson said.

The official said that a complaint has been made with police in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the student in connection with the matter.

Another purported video circulated on WhatsApp claiming that security was put on "high alert" and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the district after a terrorist was "caught fixing an explosive" at a shopping mall.

"The video is baseless and being circulated by some anti-social elements. The general public is requested not to believe such rumours and not forward or share such content on social media without verifying," the spokesperson said.