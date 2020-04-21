Cop Donates Blood For Woman's Delivery After Receiving Distress Call On Dial 112

The Constable has been awarded Rs 5,000 from Dial 112 headquarters in Lucknow (Representational)

A police personnel in Uttar Pradesh donated blood to help a woman during childbirth after none of her relatives, including her husband, could reach the hospital in Noida

Neha Thakur, 24, who is from Delhi has been living with her parents in Noida for the last six months. She was admitted to the district hospital on Monday for delivery where doctors told her that they would need two units of blood for the operation, her father said.

Her 28-year-old husband was stuck due to the lockdown at his home in Delhi's Najafgarh and could not be there during the delivery, her father said.

"I called up our relatives in Delhi for blood but they were unable to come because of the lockdown restrictions. I also don't have any vehicle and getting a pass or permission would have taken much time. So I called up 112 for emergency service and sought help from police. Two cops came to the hospital and one of them offered to donate his blood to help my daughter," father Dilip Mishra told PTI.

According to a police spokesperson, when they got the distress call, the message was relayed on their group to know if anybody could voluntarily donate blood and they got a positive response from officials deployed on police response vehicle (PRV) 4687.

"Constable Harendra Kumar and PRV pilot Pradeep Kumar immediately reached out to the caller and Harendra Kumar donated his blood at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 that helped the father get equal unit of blood matching her daughter's blood type," the spokesperson said.

Mr Mishra said the operation was ultimately carried out around 10.30 am on Tuesday and his daughter gave birth to a baby boy. "Both of them are fine now," he added.

Dilip Mishra, who lives in Chhijarsi village, said he works for a private company in Surajpur, while his son-in-law Ranjan Thakur works for a car manufacturing company in Haryana's Gurgaon.

"My daughter and son-in-law stay in Delhi's Najafgarh. Neha has been staying with us for more than six months now. They have one more child, a three-year-old boy," he added.

While Mr Mishra is happy now that his daughter and grandson are fine, he is also grateful to the policemen who came to his help. He also shared how he had to walk between the district hospital in Sector 30 and the Kailash hospital in Sector 27 for procuring blood due to the lockdown.

"There's no conveyance available due to the lockdown and I don't have any personal vehicle. I had to walk at least four times between the two hospitals as I desperately needed the blood for the operation," he said.

"They are all like God to me... the policemen, the doctors, and whoever has come to the help of my family at this important time," he added.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said constable Harendra Kumar has been awarded Rs 5,000 from Dial 112 headquarters in Lucknow for his humanitarian act.

On April 19, two policemen deployed on PRV duty of 112 had donated blood needed for the delivery of a woman at the ESI hospital in Sector 24 of Noida.

The woman had given birth to a baby boy and both were doing fine after the operation, according to officials, and the PRV personnel were given an award of Rs 5,000 each from Lucknow headquarters and citations from Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh.