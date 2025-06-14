Man Carries Stillborn For 80 Km In Bag After Ambulance Fails To Reach Wife

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A woman in Mokhada, Palghar, lost her child due to ambulance unavailability, her husband claims.

She experienced labor pains on June 10 but could not secure an ambulance despite multiple calls.

After being transported to Khodala PHC, she was later referred to Mokhada hospital due to her severe condition

A woman lost her child in her womb in Mokhada in Palghar district due to non-availability of ambulances even as she was made to go from one facility to another due to the severity of her condition, her husband claimed on Saturday.

Her husband alleged he was assaulted by the police when he sought accountability following the ordeal she had to go through, though officials denied these claims.

Avita Kavar, a resident of Jogalwadi village, started experiencing labour pains on June 10 but could not get an ambulance despite calling the 108 service. This was repeated on June 11 as well with the same result, after which she was taken to Khodala PHC in a private vehicle.

The doctors there assured treatment at first but three hours later asked that she be shifted to Mokhada rural hospital as her condition was severe. By the time a vehicle arrived for her from Ase sub centre two hours later, the foetus had died in the womb.

Avita was then referred to Nashik civil hospital as her condition was deteriorating but no ambulance was provided, resulting in her husband Sakharam having to carry the stillborn in a bag and make the 80-kilometre journey back to the village in an ST bus for last rites, sources said.

"When I questioned the delay at Khodala PHC, I was assaulted by police," Sakharam alleged.

A probe ordered by Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, however, claimed Sakharam was drunk and had to be removed from the PHC premises by police on the request of the doctors there due to aggressive behaviour.

A release from the police on Saturday said eye-witnesses have confirmed that Sakharam was not beaten up.

Khodala PHC medical officer Dr Ashwini More confirmed the non-availability of ambulance on one occasion and delay while getting another.

Dr Bhausaheb Chattar of Mokhada Rural Hospital said an examination at Khodala showed lack of foetal heartbeat, while Avita was saved after emergency surgery at Nashik civil hospital.

