Class 5 Boy, 24-Year-Old Die After Falling From Noida High-Rises

Two people, including a child, were killed after falling from residential buildings in separate cases, police here said on Monday.

In the first incident, Nitish Kumar (24) died after falling from the 24th floor of a building in Amrapali Platinum Society located in Sector-119, police said.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, had gone to work in a flat on the 18th floor of the building. After completing his work, he went to the 24th floor with a packet of chips and fell, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In the second incident on Sunday, a 10-year-old boy died after falling from the 13 floor of a residential society in Sector 107, Station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

The boy was identified as Armaan Baluja, a student of class five. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His parents were not at home when the incident occurred, Singh added.

In another incident, four workers were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction building in Sector 36 collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The victims, Sanjeet, Mohammad Siraj and Subroto Haldhar got buried and were injured while Budhdev got stuck on top of the building. A fire brigade was called to bring him down. All four workers were rushed to a hospital and one of them is said to be in a critical condition, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

