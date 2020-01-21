Car 'Runs Over' Woman On Yamuna Expressway, Family Alleges Rape, Assault

The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone (File)

20-year-old woman from Noida, who was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the Yamuna Expressway, died at a Delhi hospital from her injuries. The family of the woman however claimed that she was raped and assaulted by two of her friends, police said.

The woman died at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Sunday where she was brought on Friday night after preliminary medication at a private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area, they said.

According to the police, the woman, who worked in a private firm in Noida's Sector 68, had gone to Mathura along with a co-worker, 20, and her brother, 22, and another mutual friend, 21, and met with an accident on Friday evening while on their way back.

The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone when the four were returning from Mathura, police said.

"The woman had not informed her family about the Mathura trip. The four had gone on two motorcycles. While on their way back, at the Navjhil toll plaza, the girl wanted to use the rest-room and asked her friend to stop. She was on the road when a speeding vehicle allegedly hit her and fled. The other two were at a distance, away from the spot. The girl was soon rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar and from there referred to Delhi's GTB Hospital where she died of her injuries on Sunday," a police official, privy to the probe, told PTI.

On Saturday, the police received a complaint from the girl's family who alleged that she was raped and assaulted by the two men who had accompanied her on the trip.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act at the Sector 49 police station in Noida, the official said.

"The postmortem report from the GTB Hospital is awaited to ascertain the cause of the girl's death. Investigation is underway and statements are being recorded in the case," the police official added.

According to police, both the accused and the other woman were known to the family of the deceased and prima facie it appeared to be a case of accident.