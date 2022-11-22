Woman Dies After Fall From 16th Floor Apartment In Greater Noida: Cops

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West) in the early hours today, police said.

The woman lived with her husband in Eco Village- 3 society under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

"The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. Soon a team rushed there, the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem," a police official said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

