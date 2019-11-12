8 Dead After Unknown Vehicle Crashes Into Car On Expressway Near Delhi

The family was returning from a wedding function in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, cops said (Representational)

A woman who was injured in an accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on November 10 died at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said.

Shabnam (38) was referred to a hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to injuries, a police official said.

In the accident which took place on Sunday night, five members of a family were killed and eight injured when their Maruti Eeco was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle on the highway.

The family was returning to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh from a wedding function in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a police official said.

Two of the injured, including a six-year-old girl, succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

"Most of the injured included children and four of them have been referred to Delhi for treatment," the official said.

The vehicle which crashed into the family's car is yet to be identified and the police are looking at CCTV footage from Sirsa toll plaza to track it, he added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving, mischief, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence, the police said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway or National Expressway II, is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway connecting Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.