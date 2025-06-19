Video: Rider, Woman Die After Speeding Ducati Plunges Into Pit In Greater Noida

A 28-year-old man and his friend, 25, were killed when he lost control of a Ducati bike and it careened into a wall of barricades before plunging into a pit in Greater Noida.

Officials said the accident occurred near the Char Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West around 2 am on Tuesday. Ankur Singh had picked up his friend Kashish from her housing complex and they had gone for a ride on the bike.

The Ducati Scrambler, they said, was being driven at high speeds and Ankur lost control near the Char Murti roundabout, where an underpass is being constructed. Barricades had been put up around the underpass.

CCTV footage from the accident shows the bike first ramming two barricades put up to divide two sides of the road, and the Ducati falls to its side. The bike and its occupants slide towards the wall of barricades at a high speed and then fall into the pit, which is seven to eight feet deep.

Ankur, a resident of Panchsheel Greens-2 and Kashish, who lived in the 14th Avenue apartment complex, both died.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

