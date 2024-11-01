17-Year-Old Loses Control Of Speeding Car, Kills Woman In Greater Noida

The woman was heading to work when the accident happened.

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody for allegedly ramming an SUV into a pedestrian in Greater Noida and killing her on the spot.

CCTV footage from the Bisrakh area shows a woman walking on the side of a road on Wednesday morning when a speeding SUV enters the frame. The car is seen overtaking a tractor when the driver loses control and it begins drifting to one side, careening into the woman at high speed. The woman is dragged along with the SUV and she and the car hit a pole.

Police said the accident took place near CRC society in Bisrakh. The driver fled and the victim, Shilpi, 27, who is originally from Jatpura in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district and was headed to work at a construction site, died on the spot.

The police seized the vehicle and began looking for the driver. The 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday.

