Over 12 College Students Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Greater Noida

Over 12 students were injured after their bus overturned near Greater Noida's Beta II area on Saturday. The bus, carrying students from a nearby private college, was speeding when the accident occurred, police said.

The bus flipped after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they added.

The injured students were taken out of the bus by breaking the glass windows and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered.

More details are awaited.

