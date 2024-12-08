3 Students Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan

The bus went out of control and overturned near Desuri Naal. (Representational)

Three school students were killed and 25 others were injured when a bus overturned in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the students of Mahatma Gandhi School, Amet were en route to Parshuram Mahadev temple in Desuri, Pali for a picnic by bus, District Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi said.

There were 62 children and six teachers in the bus, he said.

The bus went out of control and overturned near Desuri Naal, killing three students and 25 other children injured in the accident, while 37 students were sent home after first aid, the DSP said.

Charbhuja Station House Officer Govardhan Singh said that three students who died on the spot in the accident have been identified as Preeti, Aarti, and Anita.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, Tripathi said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagade expressed condolences.

The chief minister in a post on X in Hindi said,"As soon as information about the accident was received, necessary instructions were given to the district administration officials to ensure proper and immediate medical treatment of the injured children." "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured children. Om Shanti," he said in his post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)