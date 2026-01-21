Jaipur Air Force Aspirant, 18, Killed By Speeding Thar During Morning Jog

An 18-year-old woman preparing for the Indian Air Force physical examination was killed in a hit-and-run collision on a Jaipur expressway on Wednesday morning.

Anaya Sharma, from Jhunjhunu and residing in Jaipur with her sister, was jogging on the Shanti Bagh stretch of the expressway when a speeding black Mahindra Thar SUV struck her from behind.

She suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital during treatment. The driver fled the scene.

Police said the vehicle went on to collide with another vehicle further along the road before the driver abandoned it near Dadi ka Phatak and escaped on foot.

Officers from Kardhani Police Station registered a case and seized the Thar SUV.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body handed over to the family for last rites in their native village.

Police have formed special teams to locate the driver, using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and vehicle registration details. The police stated that the accused would be arrested soon and face stringent legal proceedings.