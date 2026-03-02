3 Mumbai Teens Kill 14-Year-Old Friend, Dump Body In Lake

Three minors have been detained for allegedly killing their 14-year-old friend and dumping his body in Vihar Lake in an attempt to make the crime appear as an accidental drowning, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the post-mortem report ruled out drowning and revealed that the victim, identified as Siddharth Londhe, died due to a severe head injury caused by a blunt object. According to police, there was no water found in his lungs or abdomen, confirming that he had not drowned.

The three accused, aged between 14 and 15, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to the Dongri remand home. One of the accused was Siddharth's classmate, while the other two were Class 8 students from another school in Bhandup. All four boys lived in the same locality in Bhandup West.

Siddharth, a Class 8 student, resided in Tulshet Pada with his parents and younger brother. His father works as an electrician in Andheri.

On February 22, Siddharth left his home around 3 p.m. after lunch, informing his parents that he was going out to play. When he did not return by evening, his family began searching for him and later approached the Bhandup Police, who registered a kidnapping case since he was a minor.

The following day, Siddharth's grey T-shirt and black slippers were found near Vihar Lake. The fire brigade was called, and his body was recovered from the lake later that evening. Initially, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered, with police suspecting drowning.

During preliminary questioning, two of the boys told police that they had gone swimming and claimed Siddharth drowned despite their attempts to rescue him. As the post-mortem report was awaited, they were allowed to leave.

However, the post-mortem findings contradicted their statements. Police summoned the boys again and interrogated them separately, during which they allegedly confessed to assaulting Siddharth.

According to investigators, the boys were reportedly upset with Siddharth and allegedly considered him arrogant. They decided to “teach him a lesson” and took him near the lake. One of them allegedly hit him on the leg with a bamboo stick. As Siddharth bent down in pain, another boy struck him on the back of the head with a stick, causing a fatal injury.

Realising that he was not breathing, the accused panicked. They removed his T-shirt and slippers, placed them near the shore, and dumped his body into the lake to stage it as a drowning. Police have registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)