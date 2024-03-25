7-Year-Old Boy Killed After Car Hits Motorcycle In Noida: Police

The driver of the car was detained and the vehicle was impounded by the police (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy died after a car hit a motorcycle at a road intersection in Noida on Monday, police officials said.

The boy was on the motorcycle with his father when the two-wheeler was hit by the car at the Indus Valley intersection in Sector 62, they said.

"The seven-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries. He was a resident of Chhijarsi village in Noida," a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the car was detained and the vehicle was impounded by the police, the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings were underway.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road accidents in 2023 that resulted in the death of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

