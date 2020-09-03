6 Caught With 400 kg Of Contraband In Inter-State Drug Racket Near Noida: Police

Gautam Buddh Nagar police busted an inter-state drug racket in Greater Noida (Representational)

Gautam Buddh Nagar police have busted an inter-state drug racket with the arrest of six people from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and seized over 400 kg of contraband worth more than Rs 3 crore, officials said today.

The drug trade was discovered by police personnel from Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida today. "With this, a supply chain of drugs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat besides western UP has been unearthed," the police said.

"During the action, 42 kg doda, 172 kg cannabis, 176 kg bhang and 10.5 kg hashish were recovered and six people involved in trafficking of drugs were arrested. The seized contraband is worth Rs 3.36 crore," a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Kaafil, Naeem, Radha Kishan Pandey, Mool Chand, Shivam Sharma and Tarun Chaudhary. They all are residents of neighbouring Bulandshahr district, the official said.

A firearm along with some ammunition was also seized from Tarun Chaudhary, the official added.

"The accused are notorious drug traffickers and have acquired wealth worth crores by engaging in illegal activities that have ruined the lives of many people, including school and college students," the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at Beta 2 police station against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further proceedings are underway, the police said.



