Man, 55, His Nephew, 21, Shot Over Drain Water Dispute In Greater Noida

Two men were allegedly shot dead following a dispute over the flow of drainage water in a village in Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Sathli village under Jarcha police station limits after a heated argument broke out between two groups over the passage of water through a drain.

The accused, identified as Prince Bhati, Bobby Tongad, and Manoj Nagar, allegedly opened fire, killing Dipanshu Bhati (21) and his uncle, Ajaypal Bhati (55), the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Mian Khan said, "A complaint was received from local resident Anup Bhati stating his nephew and brother had been shot dead during the dispute. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and an FIR has been registered." Following the incident, tension prevailed in the village as residents blocked the road, demanding strict action against the accused. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

"Peace has been restored in the area, and four police teams have been formed to arrest those involved. Some suspects have been taken into custody," a police officer at Jarcha police station said, adding that further investigation is underway.

