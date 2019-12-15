43-Year-Old UP Man Thrashed, Abused Near Delhi For Selling Biryani

The incident took place in Rabupura, which is just 66 km from the national capital.

A 43-year-old man is slapped repeatedly and pushed against a wall by some men for selling biryani, in footage from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida that has been widely shared on social media. The incident took place in Rabupura, which is just 66 km from the national capital.

The men use casteist slurs against the biryani seller as they rain blows on him as bystanders watch in fear. Though the incident is reported to have taken place on Friday, the video of the incident came up only today.

The assailants were reportedly angry at the man for selling biryani despite their warnings. A case has been filed and search operation for the accused is underway, police said.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

"We saw the video yesterday and then investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway," Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who had briefly joined the Congress during the Maharashtra assembly elections, was among those who tweeted on the incident.

"Scary!!! We, as Indians, cannot let ourselves be untouched by such incidents... it is not our civilization/culture and this is completely against the idea of sabka saath sabka vikas," tweeted the actor.