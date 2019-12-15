43-Year-Old UP Biryani Seller Thrashed, Abused Over His Caste Near Delhi

The incident took place in Rabupura, which is just 66 km from the national capital.

A man selling biriyani was attacked by a group of men in Greater Noida near Delhi, apparently for his caste. In the video of the incident, which has been widely shared, his assailants can be heard asking how he dared to sell biriyani despite belonging to a lower caste.

The incident took place in Rabupura, which is just 66 km from Delhi.

The video shows the man standing back to the wall in front of his little kiosk, punched and slapped as bystanders watch in fear. A man can be heard hurling casteist slurs and demanding that the biryani seller apologise.

The police said 43-year-old Lokesh was attacked on Friday and a case has been registered against three men under the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes. A search is on for the accused, they added.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

"We saw the video yesterday and then investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details," Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer in Greater Noida, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who had briefly joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, was among those who tweeted on the incident.

"Scary! We, as Indians, cannot let ourselves be untouched by such incidents... it is not our civilization/culture and this is completely against the idea of sabka saath sabka vikas," tweeted the actor in Hindi.