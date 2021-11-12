40 Penalised For Drinking In Public At Greater Noida: Police

The offenders were issued challans under IPC section 290 on Thursday, police said. (Representational)

Action was taken against 40 people in Greater Noida for consuming liquor at public places in violation of the law, according to police.

The offenders were issued challans under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

"Of the 40 challans, 35 were issued in the Bisrakh police station area and five in the Surajpur police station area," the spokesperson said.

