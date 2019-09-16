2 Bodies Found In Noida; One Hanging From Tree, Another Lying In Drain

In one of the cases, a man's body was found in a drain, a police official said.

A man's body was found hanging from a tree outside Noida Stadium on Monday, while another was found in a drain in Harola village, police said.

The body of Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr district, was found hanging from a tree near the Gate no. 2 of the stadium in Sector 21A around 8.30 am, the police said.

"A suicide note was found from a pocket of his trousers which mentioned he was under heavy financial debt. It prima facie appears to be a case of suicide," Noida 2 Circle Officer Piyush Kumar Singh said.

Rahul Chaudhary, who was staying in Noida's Nithari area, was sent for autopsy and his family was informed. If the family lodges any complaint, the police will act accordingly, he added.

In the other incident in Sector 5's Harola village, Saurav Valmiki's body was found in a drain, a police official said.

"Valmiki, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, was a labourer and drug addict. He may have fallen into the drain under influence of drug where he died," an official from Sector 20 police station said.

The body was retrieved and sent for postmortem while further proceedings were underway, he added.

