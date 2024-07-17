Woman Falls Off Terrace While Talking Over Phone In Nagpur, Dies: Cops

The police have registered a case of accidental death (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman died after falling off the terrace of her residence while talking over phone in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pratap Nagar police station area of the city this afternoon, they said.

The victim, Mansi Abedwar, lived in a rented house near Gopal Nagar bus stop. She had recently passed the Class 12 exam. Around 2 pm, she started talking to her friend over the phone on the terrace. During the call, she sat on the parapet wall of the ground-floor structure with her legs dangling in the air. But she lost balance and fell to the ground, a police official said.

Her mother and brother, who were inside the house at that time, rushed out upon hearing her cries. They found Mansi bleeding profusely, he said.

The family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

