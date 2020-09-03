Nagpur Man Arrested For Duping ATM Users

The accused would target senior citizens or those who faced difficulties in withdrawing money from ATMs.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping senior citizens and others on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from ATMs in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Nagpur rural police arrested the accused Mayur Anil Kayarkar, a resident of Ajni in the district, on Tuesday, and seized 27 debit cards belonging to others.

"The accused would target senior citizens or those people who faced difficulties in withdrawing money from ATMs. He would approach such people on the pretext of helping them. In the process, he would hand over a fake ATM card to the user," a police official said.

Later, he would withdraw money from their bank accounts, he added.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have solved 16 cases of cheating in Nagpur district reported in last two months.

