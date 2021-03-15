Nagpur Constable Suspended After Parents Of Teen Sisters File Molestation Case

The teen sisters accused the police of molestation (Representational)

A Nagpur constable was suspended after he was charged with molestation on Monday, the police said.

Ravi Tiwari was held after the parents of two teen sisters, who had met him to inquire about joining the force, filed a complain with the police, an official said.

"As per the complaint, Ravi Tiwari used to stand in front of the girls' home and stare at them. On Sunday, he entered their home and asked for them. He was charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act and has been placed under suspension," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)