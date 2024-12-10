Police Arrests Dismissed Cop For Allegedly Killing Lover, Burying Body In Nagpur

A dismissed policeman allegedly killed a married woman with whom he was in a relationship after a heated argument and then buried her body behind an under-construction building in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahule (40), has been arrested in neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

The victim, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, was married and had a son. Dahule and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, said the police.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope. However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, the couple had a heated argument over their future together. In a fit of rage, Dahule strangled his lover to death, they said.

To conceal his crime, he drove around for hours in a stolen car with the body before disposing it of in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in the Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits in Nagpur city, they said.

The Chandrapur police, investigating the theft of the car used by Dahule, arrested him.

During investigation, which included a thorough examination of phone records and forensic evidence, Dahule confessed to the murder and led the police to the site where he had dumped the victim's body, said the police.

The accused once worked in the police force, but was dismissed from service, they said without providing more details.

