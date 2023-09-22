Mentally Challenged Woman Kills Daughter, Dies By Suicide In Nagpur: Cops

Cops have registered case of accidental death and murder case will also be registered (Representational)

A woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her three-year-old daughter at their house in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said on Friday.

Bodies of Kirti Rakesh Buwade (25) and her daughter Devika were found hanging in their house in the Railway quarters at Narkhed, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, an official said.

The woman's husband, who is a trackman with the Railways, was at work at the time of the incident and found the bodies when he returned home around 4.45 pm, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman, who was mentally challenged, allegedly hanged her daughter before dying by suicide, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and a case of murder will also be registered against the woman for the child's death, he added.

