Man Posing As CBI Staffer Arrested For Seeking Bribe From Railway Engineer

The accused was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau of CBI while acception bribe. (Representational)

A man allegedly posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation staffer was arrested in Nagpur on Thursday, an official said.

Accused Sadiq Qureshi posed as the personal assistant (PA) of the CBI Nagpur unit's deputy inspector general and demanded Rs 20 lakh from Central Railway's senior divisional mechanical engineer Sandeep Kumar Verma falsely claiming there were complaints against the latter, which he could settle, the official said.

Sadiq Qureshi was held by the Anti Corruption Bureau of the CBI while accepting Rs 1 lakh, he said.

He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and searches have been held in his residence and other premises associated with him as part of the probe, the CBI official informed.

