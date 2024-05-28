Lawyer, Son Kill Retired Air Force Personnel In Nagpur, Arrested: Cops

The police arrested the father-son duo on a complaint by victim's wife (Representational)

The police in Nagpur have arrested a lawyer and his son for allegedly killing a former Indian Air Force serviceman during an argument, an official said on Monday.

Victim Harish Diwakar Karade (60) frequently interacted with accused lawyer Ashwin Madhukar Wasnik (56) and his son Avishkar Ashwin Wasnik (23).

On Sunday night, Harish visited the lawyer's home in the city's HUDCO Colony. During the visit, Harish got into an argument with the lawyer and son, the official said.

Ashwin and Avishkar then attacked Harish with an axe, pipe and knife, killing him, the official said.

The police arrested the father-son duo on a complaint by Harish's wife. A court on Monday remanded the two in police custody till May 29.



