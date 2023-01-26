17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Car In Nagpur, 2 Arrested

The incident took place in the Saoner area, around 40 km from Nagpur (Representational Photo)

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two persons in a car in Nagpur district of Maharashtra after they gave her lift in the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Saoner area, around 40 km from Nagpur, on Monday evening and accused have been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the accused gave lift to the 17-year-old victim in their car, parked the vehicle in an isolated spot and raped her.

