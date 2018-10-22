Class 9 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of Her Family In Bihar

Police said raids are being conducted at possible hideouts to arrest the accused (Representational)

A class nine student has been allegedly gang-raped in her home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town, the police said today.

The incident took place at the girl's house at Imli chowk on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said.

Four persons, one of them the owner of a carton factory, allegedly forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before committing the alleged crime, he said.

An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the police officer said, adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to arrest them.

The medical examination of the girl is on and the incident is being probed, senior superintendent of police, Manoj Kumar said.