Armed Men Rob Rs 20 Lakh From Bank In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Five armed men robbed the branch of a private bank in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in cash, police said.

The incident happened at the Maithi branch of the bank in Gaighat police station area of the district, they said, adding that the accused fled in two motorcycles.

A security guard of the bank was shot at when he resisted the loot bid, and a bank staff was hit with a pistol butt as he refused to hand over the cash from the counter, police official Jayant Kant said.

Both the injured have been admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, he said.

The men are yet to identified and raids are on to nab them, the officer added.