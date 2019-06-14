2 Local RJD Leaders Shot At In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical

2 local RJD leaders shot at by unknown assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur (Representational Image)

Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Both the injured - Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad - have been admitted to a hospital in the district's Kanti area and are said to be in critical condition.

"A firing took place in which two people are injured. One person was hit by two bullets and the other one was hit by four. Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon," said senior police officer Mukul Ranjan.

The matter is being investigated, police officer Mukul Ranjan further added.