Uttar Pradesh Nursing Home Sealed After Reports Of Unqualified Doctors

The nursing home was sealed after unqualified doctors reportedly performed surgeries (Representational)

A nursing home at Shamli district was sealed after unqualified doctors were reportedly found performing surgeries on unsuspecting patients, officials said today.

A team of doctors from the Uttar Pradesh health department led by Deputy CMO Ashok Tanda raided 'Astha Nursing Home' on Sunday. It was found that no qualified surgeons were practising at the facility, Chief Medical Officer Raj Kumar said.

The nursing home has been sealed, he said.

The matter came to light when family members of Mukesh Devi, 30, who was admitted to the facility for removal of a tumour, complained about the shoddy treatment provided to her.

They alleged that Vinod Dhama, who runs the nursing home, operated upon the woman, but she was rushed to another hospital in a critical condition. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident, Mr Kumar said.