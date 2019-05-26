UP Woman Jumps Into Canal With Son After Objectionable Photo Goes Viral

The minor has been rescued but the UP woman is still missing, the police said.

A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh jumped into a canal with her five-year-old son over a photo of her with her former lover, the police said.

They said the photo of the woman was widely shared on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in the town of Khatoli in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

She got married to another person in 2012.

The woman's son has been rescued but the woman is still missing.

A search is being conducted to find her, the police said.

