Amid 'Shape-Shifting Serpent' Rumour, UP Woman's Instagram Video With Lover

The rumours of a woman being an "ichchadhari naagin" (a mythical shape-shifting serpent) were all that Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district could talk about ever since the story came to light. But much to the disappointment of conspiracy fanatics, it seems that the story did not have a supernatural angle at all. She disappeared for 'love'.

The 20-year-old woman, Reena, went missing from her room on Sunday night. When her mother went to wake her the next morning, she found the bed empty, but the scene left the family in shock. Reena's clothes and jewellery were neatly laid out on the bed, and right next to them lay a five-foot-long snake skin.

As news of the discovery spread, the village was flooded with rumours that Reena was a shape-shifting serpent. Adding to the local folklore was the discovery of a snake burrow in the floor of the room where she slept. The family noted snakes had occasionally been spotted there in the past. Devastated, her parents appealed to the police to find their daughter.

However, the mystery was solved when Reena uploaded two videos on her husband's Instagram account. In the footage, she appears alongside a young man, announcing that they have married of their own free will. She explained that she chose to leave and marry her husband without any force, and urged people not to harass either of their families.

The discarded clothes and the snake skin were apparently a deliberate attempt to distract her family and the police. In her video, Reena asked that her parents not be blamed or dragged into any trouble, as the decision to elope was hers alone.

Auraiya police confirmed they are aware of the Instagram videos. A police team has been dispatched to locate the couple and ensure Reena's safety.

(With inputs from Jahid Akhtar)

