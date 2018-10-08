2 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Allegedly Impersonating BJP Lawmaker

Police officials said that the two accused from Rathora village in Bagpat, were making telephone calls to senior state officials, including SP Goel, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, pretending to be Sanjeev Balyan.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: October 08, 2018 16:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Allegedly Impersonating BJP Lawmaker

Two people were arrested for pretending to be senior BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan

Two people were arrested for pretending to be senior Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament or MP Sanjeev Balyan from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar, KP Singh said that the two accused from Rathora village in Bagpat, were making telephone calls to senior state officials, including SP Goel, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, pretending to be Mr Balyan.

The police started a probe after Mr Balyan confirmed that he had never made the calls to the officials.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sanjeev BalyanMuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonSabarimala Chris GayleLimousine Car CrashRajat KapoorIndian Air Force Day

................................ Advertisement ................................