2 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Allegedly Impersonating BJP Lawmaker

Two people were arrested for pretending to be senior BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan

Two people were arrested for pretending to be senior Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament or MP Sanjeev Balyan from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar, KP Singh said that the two accused from Rathora village in Bagpat, were making telephone calls to senior state officials, including SP Goel, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, pretending to be Mr Balyan.

The police started a probe after Mr Balyan confirmed that he had never made the calls to the officials.