UP Teen Detained For Killing Man Who Raped, Blackmailed Him With Video

The police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly killing a man, 50, who had raped him multiple times in a village in Muzaffarnagar. The victim's body was found at his home Monday.

The teenager was detained on Saturday and sent to a juvenile facility. He has been charged with murder after the man's family filed a police complaint.

"Weeks ago, the deceased had sodomised the minor and recorded an obscene video clip," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.

He said the victim, who had repeatedly sexually harassed the boy, was blackmailing him.

"On Monday, the man forced the boy to come to his home after threatening to upload his video online. As he was being harassed, the boy picked up a sharp object lying next to him and attacked the man's head and throat," he said.