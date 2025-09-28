Teen Rescued 6 Months After She Was Kidnapped, Raped Multiple Times In UP

A 16-year-old girl was was rescued allegedly after she was kidnapped, kept hostage for six months and raped multiple times over the period, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Ashish Kumar Saroj (21) has been arrested and sent to jail.

A woman from a village under the Modh police station had lodged a complaint on March 25, alleging that her daughter had gone missing on the afternoon of March 22, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint and after a three-day search police found that she was lured away and kidnapped by Saroj, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sachidanand Pandey said.

He said a case was registered against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. With the help of surveillance, a police team rescued the girl on Friday near Sangam Railway Station in Prayagraj district and arrested the accused, the officer added, The girl was sent for a medical examination and her statement was recorded in a court on Saturday, he said.

Based on the investigation report and her statement, the accused was sent to jail, and sections of rape and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also added to the case.

