12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In UP, 5 Charged: Police

A day after a 12-year-old girl here alleged that she was abducted, raped and an attempt was made to forcefully change her religion, police have booked five people, including her minor friend, police said on Thursday.

Based on her complaint lodged on Wednesday police have taken one accused, Shah Rukh, into custody.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that she was kidnapped by her 15-year-old female friend and her parents, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

On July 14, she was drugged and taken to Surat on a train by two other perpetrators, including Shah Rukh. She was then raped and the accused attempted to force her into religious conversion, the ASP said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

She further alleged that the station house officer of Rampur Mathura police station failed to register an FIR when she and her parents first approached police, Mr Singh said.

He said the SHO has been transferred to the police lines. Further investigation is underway.

