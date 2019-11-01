Man, 25, Found Dead; Killer Smashed Head, Recorded It: Uttar Pradesh Cops

The police said four videos of the murder, recorded by the killer, have been recovered (Representational)

A 25-year-old man, who went missing three days ago from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, was found murdered. The killer had allegedly smashed his head with a hammer and recorded the entire incident, the police said on Friday.

Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body was found with severe injuries at a nearby field on Thursday evening, police said.

Officials said one Aryakant was behind the killing who is now absconding. He made videos of the murder and four clips have been found, they said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and a hunt is on for the accused.

Rajiv was to get married on November 19, his family said.

