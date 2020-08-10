Haryana Official, Accused Of Attack On Wife In UP, Gets Bail: Police

A local court granted bail to the man on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. (Representational)

A senior official in the Haryana government, arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife early this month in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was granted bail by a local court today.

District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma granted bail to Rajeev Nayan, a Bihar-cadre IAS officer posted as a regional labour commissioner in Gurgaon at the time of his arrest, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

The case against him had been registered by Muzaffarnagar police on a complaint by his wife Shaija Sharma, presently posted as a joint secretary in the Bihar government's Road Construction Department. She said she was visiting her parent's house at New Mandi area in Muzaffarnagar on July 31.

According to the prosecution, the 37-year-old IAS officer had alleged in her complaint that her estranged husband barged into her parent's house on August 1 and attacked her, trying to strangle her to death.

As the woman's father tried to intervene, the man also attacked him following which the woman reported the matter to the police, the prosecution said.

On the woman's complaint, a case was registered against Rajeev Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 352 (assaulting one without any provocation), 504 (insulting someone to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides the 66B of the Information Technology Act.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had said the woman IAS officer also accused her husband of opening a fake Facebook profile in her name.