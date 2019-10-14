Complaint Against Those Who Organised, Participated In Bullock Cart Race In UP

The district administration had imposed a ban on the bullock cart race.

A police complaint has been lodged against several persons for organising and participating in a bullock cart race in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The race was held on Sunday.

The FIR at the Bhopa police station named 11 persons and included several unnamed persons also. The FIR has been lodged under attempt to murder and rash driving on public way.

Muzaffarnagar Senior superintendent of police (SSP) , Abhishek Yadav, said that strict action would be taken against those who had violated the ban orders.

According to reports, the matter came to light when someone uploaded the video on the social media.

In the video, hundreds of bikers doing stunts can also be seen as bullock carts compete with each other on the road.

Traditionally, bullock cart race is a popular sport among locals in the district, but the local administration had banned it, citing threat to life and cruelty to animals as the reason.

