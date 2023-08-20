Woman Dies After Falling From 18th Floor Of High-Rise In Mumbai: Police

The incident took place at 22-storeyed Triveni Sangam housing society (Representational)

A 47-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building in the eastern suburb of Bhandup in Mumbai today, police said.

The woman, Reena Solanki, was reportedly suffering from some ailments for the last three months and was disturbed because of it, an official from Bhandup police station told Press Trust of India.

The incident took place at 22-storeyed Triveni Sangam housing society in the morning, he said.

Reena Solanki was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the official said.

Based on preliminary information, an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)