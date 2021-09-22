Woman, Daughter Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore At Mumbai Airport

2 foreign nationals with nearly 5 kg of heroin arrested at Mumbai Airport (Representational)

Two foreign nationals, a woman and her daughter, were arrested by customs officials with nearly 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The narcotics was concealed in the cavities of the trolley bags carried by the two women, who had travelled to Mumbai on Sunday from South Africa's Johannesburg via Doha in a Qatar Airlines flight, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Their nationality of the two women was not disclosed.

The women were caught with 4.95 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore, the official said, adding that the accused had arrived in India on the pretext of seeking treatment for lung cancer.

A probe revealed the two women were supposed to deliver the consignment at a hotel room and was going to get a huge amount of money for carrying and delivering the contraband, the official said.

The customs department has started a search for the person who was supposed to receive the drug consignment, he said.

The two women, arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was produced in a court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, the official added.



