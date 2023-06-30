Man Swallows 43 Heroin Capsules In Bid To Smuggle Them, Arrested in Mumbai

The accused has admitted that he was attempting to smuggle the drug. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 43 capsules of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from an African national who attempted to smuggle the contraband by swallowing it, an official said on Friday.

Based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted a Benin national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 21, the official said.

During the search, officials suspected that the accused was attempting to smuggle some drug by swallowing it, he said.

The accused was produced before a court, which ordered a medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any, from his body, the official said.

The medical examination confirmed that the accused had ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing a narcotic substance, he said.

The accused was then admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital where, he expelled 43 capsules from his body in 10 days from June 21 to June 30, the official said.

The substance in the capsules tested positive for heroin, weighing 504 gm, he said, adding that the contraband seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was worth Rs 5 crore.

The accused has admitted that he was attempting to smuggle the drug. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the official said.

